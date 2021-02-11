MARYLAND WEATHERLatest Closings & Delays
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PRESTON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy state fire marshals will investigate what caused a fully-involved house fire in Caroline County.

A home caught fire in the 4400 block of Melpine Road in Preston.

So far, no injuries are reported.

The state fire marshal’s office say this comes a day after teams investigated another large fire in Royal Oak, Talbot County that caused $4 million in damages.

