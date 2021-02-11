PRESTON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy state fire marshals will investigate what caused a fully-involved house fire in Caroline County.
A home caught fire in the 4400 block of Melpine Road in Preston.RELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
So far, no injuries are reported.
#BREAKING: Deputy State Fire Marshals en route to this reported fully involved house fire in the 4400 block of Melpine Road in Preston. No injuries are reported. This comes on the heels of investigating a large yesterday evening, causing over $4 million in damages in Royal Oak pic.twitter.com/7nA6Oytu36RELATED: Watch Live: Gov. Larry Hogan Will Have COVID-19 Update For Marylanders At 2 p.m.
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 11, 2021
The state fire marshal’s office say this comes a day after teams investigated another large fire in Royal Oak, Talbot County that caused $4 million in damages.MORE: Maryland State Police Respond To More Than 100 Crashes, 750 Calls For Service During Winter Storm
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!