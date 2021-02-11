BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the largest Powerball jackpots in history, where the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland has yet to be claimed!
No one has come forward as the winner for the January drawing.RELATED: Baltimore County Board Of Education Approves Contracts After Ransomware Cyber Attack
$731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In MarylandRELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
The lucky ticket, worth just over $731 million, was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small community located in Allegany County in northwestern Maryland.
The winner still has time to come forward. In Maryland, winners have the right to remain anonymous.MORE: North East Fire That Injured 4 Firefighters Ruled Arson
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.