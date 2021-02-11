MARYLAND WEATHERMore Snow Is On The Way
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMB Positive
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Powerball, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the largest Powerball jackpots in history, where the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland has yet to be claimed!

No one has come forward as the winner for the January drawing.

RELATED: Baltimore County Board Of Education Approves Contracts After Ransomware Cyber Attack

$731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Maryland

RELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday

The lucky ticket, worth just over $731 million, was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small community located in Allegany County in northwestern Maryland.

The winner still has time to come forward. In Maryland, winners have the right to remain anonymous.

MORE: North East Fire That Injured 4 Firefighters Ruled Arson

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff