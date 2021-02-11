MARYLAND WEATHERLatest Closings & Delays
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to nearly 600 calls for service, including more than 70 crashes as winter weather moved through the state Wednesday.

According to state police, 593 calls for service came in between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday

There were 78 crashes and 54 disabled/unattended vehicles during that time frame.

Snow emergency plans are in effect in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.

A winter storm warning is in effect for counties that along the northern border of the state. A winter weather advisory was issued for most of Maryland through 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you live north of Route 50, you’re waking up to snow during this first round of precipitation that will come to an end on Thursday morning. Two to four inches of snow can be expected. Areas south of Route 50 will deal with the mixing of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

On Thursday afternoon, the second wave of precipitation will develop in the form of snowfall for areas south of Baltimore.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff