BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to more than 750 calls for service, including more than 100 crashes as winter weather moved through the state Wednesday.

According to state police, 758 calls for service came in between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday

There were 102 crashes and 74 disabled/unattended vehicles during that time frame.

#UPDATE From 4pm Wed to 10am today, @mdsp responded to 102 crashes and 74 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 758 calls for service. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for the latest road conditions. #SnowDay #MdWx pic.twitter.com/vIR6ETv6oG — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 11, 2021

Snow emergency plans are in effect in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.

A winter storm warning is in effect for counties that along the northern border of the state. A winter weather advisory was issued for most of Maryland through 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you live north of Route 50, you’re waking up to snow during this first round of precipitation that will come to an end on Thursday morning. Two to four inches of snow can be expected. Areas south of Route 50 will deal with the mixing of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

On Thursday afternoon, the second wave of precipitation will develop in the form of snowfall for areas south of Baltimore.

