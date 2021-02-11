BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the second round of a winter system moving into Maryland Thursday night and into Friday, state highway officials are urging drivers to be careful on the roads overnight and for the Friday morning commute.
Some parts of the state could see freezing rain and snow, making the roads slippery.
Officials remind drivers to give snowplows room on the roads, clear vehicles completely before driving and avoid speeding. Bridges and overpasses also freeze more quickly, they said.
If possible, drivers should push back travel on Friday morning to give plows more time to clear the roads.
For the latest road conditions, click here.
