BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) crews are out working to clear the snow as another bout of winter weather is expected to impact most of the state through Friday.
“Consider altering morning travel plans IF you can. If driving is essential, please keep speeds down and give yourself plenty of braking distance,” MDTA tweeted.RELATED: Mass Vaccination Sites At Six Flags America, Baltimore Convention Center To Remain Operational Thursday
Hazardous conditions, such as slippery roads, are expected. The MDOT SHA is advising motorists to stay at home in inclement weather, if they are able to do so.
Motorists who must travel, please follow the following guidelines:
- Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snow plows a wide berth on all sides.
- Clear your car completely before driving. Snow can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers.
- Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual.
- Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first — Remain extra vigilant.
Crews switched to emergency operations mode Wednesday, which means they will work around the clock to clear the roads. Statewide, MDOT SHA has access to up to 2,700 pieces of equipment and 1,200 personnel.MORE: Maryland State Police Respond To Nearly 80 Crashes, 600 Calls For Service During Winter Storm
