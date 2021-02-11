BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow overnight and into Thursday morning created quite a mess for commuters.

While the snow has stopped in the Baltimore area, the snow from Wednesday night into Thursday morning has built up into quite a few inches! Parts of the state saw as much as six inches of new snow.

“You’ve got something on the order of four inches here and it’s fairly powdery,” Towson resident James Cox said.

That powdery nature made clearing the snow from Cox’s sidewalk and driveway, he said.

Baltimore residents spent the morning clearing off their cars and shoveling their sidewalks and driveways.

Tori Long took some time to clear off her car before heading to work. She said the fluffy coating was more than what she expected.

“Growing up in Baltimore, you know you hear it’s gonna snow it’s gonna snow and then I don’t believe it until I actually see snow on the ground,” Long said. ” So I was not expecting it to be this much.”

City officials issued a winter shelter declaration remaining in effect until 9 a.m. on Sunday. The city’s snow team pretreated the roads with salt brine.

“I’m extra careful in the snow,” Long said. “I drive like a grandmother in the snow.”

Still, for those who had to get out on the roads like Gary Ryer, the conditions could have been much worse. By the time Ryer hit the roads to drive his wife from south Baltimore to Baltimore County, navigating the wintry mess wasn’t an issue.

“I didn’t have a problem. I come straight up 83, 695 and… they did a good job on the roads,” he said.

Towson resident Claire Evans said this storm caused fewer headaches than other recent winter systems.

“(It) definitely seems like there’s less ice and it’s moving a lot more than last time. Last time it was standstill for a little bit,” she said.

Baltimore is preparing for the possibility of more snow Thursday afternoon.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) crews are out working to clear the snow as another bout of winter weather is expected to impact most of the state through Friday.

“Consider altering morning travel plans IF you can. If driving is essential, please keep speeds down and give yourself plenty of braking distance,” MDTA tweeted Thursday morning.

Hazardous conditions, such as slippery roads, are expected. The MDOT SHA is advising motorists to stay at home in inclement weather if they are able to do so.

Motorists who must travel, please follow the following guidelines:

Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snowplows a wide berth on all sides.

Clear your car completely before driving. Snow can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers.

Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual.

Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first — Remain extra vigilant.

Crews switched to emergency operations mode Wednesday, which means they will work around the clock to clear the roads. Statewide, MDOT SHA has access to up to 2,700 pieces of equipment and 1,200 personnel.

