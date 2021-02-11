BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another wintry mess has arrived in Maryland. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you live north of Route 50, you’re seeing snow during this first round of precipitation that will come to an end on Thursday morning. Two to four inches of snow can be expected. Areas south of Route 50 will deal with the mixing of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

TIMELINE: How Long Will The Snow Last In Maryland?

On Thursday afternoon, the second wave of precipitation will develop in the form of snowfall for areas south of Baltimore.

It’s possible that very little snow falls at all across the northern half of the state.

Snowfall will be ongoing throughout the day and into Thursday night for areas south of Baltimore before quickly exiting Friday morning.

An additional one to three inches of snow will be possible during this second wave of precipitation for southern Maryland, with locally higher amounts possible for the far southern zones, including the lower Eastern Shore. These areas are under a winter storm watch for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

So this looks to be a two-part event, and really a two-region event, over the next couple of days.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Garrett, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot and Washington.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties until 10 a.m.

Those areas could see as much as four inches of snow.

February, on average, is the snowiest month of the year for Baltimore, and this year has proven to be no different.

An active weather pattern continues for central Maryland as we monitor multiple waves of energy with the potential to bring us more snow.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.