By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, mass vaccination sites, Six Flags America

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America and the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital are expected to operate as scheduled Thursday despite the wintry weather.

All vaccination appointments will be honored and should proceed as scheduled. You must have an appointment to be vaccinated at either site.

RELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event

Patients who cannot make their appointment at Six Flags America Thursday will be accommodated on Friday. Patients who cannot make their appointment Thursday at the Baltimore Convention Center will be accommodated at the next available time and should call 410-649-6200 to reschedule.

RELATED: Maryland State Police Respond To Nearly 80 Crashes, 600 Calls For Service During Winter Storm

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

MORE: Maryland Officials Urging Residents To Stay Off Roads As Snow Falls Across Parts Of States

 

