MARYLAND WEATHERMore Snow Is On The Way
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Economy, jobless, Maryland, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 22,400 unemployment claims were filed in Maryland the week ending on February 6.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 22,428 unemployment insurance claims were filed last week. That’s a big drop from the previous week when 50,418 claims were filed.

Here’s a breakdown by county.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 6, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 211 41 7 29
Anne Arundel 1,305 293 49 182
Baltimore City 1,521 269 62 279
Baltimore County 3,013 724 114 345
Calvert 172 21 15 23
Caroline 101 22 5 17
Carroll 337 66 8 40
Cecil 261 58 11 26
Charles 368 98 15 34
Dorchester 143 67 3 14
Frederick 589 165 10 52
Garrett 83 25 0 12
Harford 617 146 14 76
Howard 657 148 21 96
Kent 54 23 0 7
Montgomery 2,055 714 77 264
Non – Maryland 921 380 306 176
Prince George’s 2,212 759 155 249
Queen Anne’s 108 27 1 14
Somerset 72 17 3 8
St. Mary’s 228 140 5 26
Talbot 91 18 3 16
Unknown 9 0 1 2
Washington 341 85 14 38
Wicomico 276 72 9 28
Worcester 193 32 5 27
Totals by Type: 15,938 4,410 913 2,080
Total Regular UI Claims: 15,938
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 6,490
Total New UI Claims: 22,428

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff