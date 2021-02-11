ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 22,400 unemployment claims were filed in Maryland the week ending on February 6.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 22,428 unemployment insurance claims were filed last week. That’s a big drop from the previous week when 50,418 claims were filed.
Here’s a breakdown by county.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 6, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|211
|41
|7
|29
|Anne Arundel
|1,305
|293
|49
|182
|Baltimore City
|1,521
|269
|62
|279
|Baltimore County
|3,013
|724
|114
|345
|Calvert
|172
|21
|15
|23
|Caroline
|101
|22
|5
|17
|Carroll
|337
|66
|8
|40
|Cecil
|261
|58
|11
|26
|Charles
|368
|98
|15
|34
|Dorchester
|143
|67
|3
|14
|Frederick
|589
|165
|10
|52
|Garrett
|83
|25
|0
|12
|Harford
|617
|146
|14
|76
|Howard
|657
|148
|21
|96
|Kent
|54
|23
|0
|7
|Montgomery
|2,055
|714
|77
|264
|Non – Maryland
|921
|380
|306
|176
|Prince George’s
|2,212
|759
|155
|249
|Queen Anne’s
|108
|27
|1
|14
|Somerset
|72
|17
|3
|8
|St. Mary’s
|228
|140
|5
|26
|Talbot
|91
|18
|3
|16
|Unknown
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|341
|85
|14
|38
|Wicomico
|276
|72
|9
|28
|Worcester
|193
|32
|5
|27
|Totals by Type:
|15,938
|4,410
|913
|2,080
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|15,938
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|6,490
|Total New UI Claims:
|22,428
