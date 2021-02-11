NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a vacant Cecil County home that injured four firefighters early Wednesday morning has been ruled arson, the state fire marshal’s office said Thursday.
The fire broke out around 12:40 a.m. at the Lakeside Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of Superior Court near North East. The fire marshal's office said a sheriff's deputy beat firefighters to the scene and ran into the burning mobile home, thinking someone was inside.
Firefighters went into the home, at which point conditions deteriorated quickly, officials said. The firefighters had to escape through a window.
Two firefighters were flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore; a third was taken by ambulance. The fourth firefighter was taken to Union Hospital.
Investigators later determined someone poured an ignitable liquid on the home’s porch and around the outside to try to trap a person inside, the fire marshal’s office said.
It's not clear if officials have identified a suspect in the case. Anyone with information should call the Northeast Regional Arson Tipline at 410-386-3050.
