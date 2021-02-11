BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department Thursday released body-worn camera footage from two officers involved in a shootout with an armed grocery store security guard late last month.

The video shows the moments Ofcs. Wesley Rosenberger and Daniel Jensen pulled up to the Compare Foods in the 5600 block of The Alameda on January 30 after getting a call about an armed person.

After the officers walked into the store, the security guard, Dontae Green, reportedly pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and began shooting.

Ofc. Jensen ran to the front of the store while Ofc. Rosenberger ran up a flight of stairs into what appeared to be an office. Rosenberger and Green exchanged gunfire.

Green was able to get away through a back door but was fatally shot days later as a U.S. Marshals task force tried to arrest him.

During the January 30 shooting, a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm; police did not say whether the man was injured by a bullet from Green or an officer.

Green was reportedly upset over his paycheck prior to the shooting.

On February 4, marshals tried to arrest Green at a home in the 1500 block of North Mount Street. Green, who was hiding in a closet, opened fire on the marshals, who returned fire and hit him, officials said at the time.

One marshal was critically injured and put on life support; he was released from the hospital last Tuesday and continues recovering at home, the marshal’s service said. The marshal’s name has not been released.

