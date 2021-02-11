Hi Everyone!
A two-part snow event. Last week snow was area wide. This day one north, one south. Weather is never dull. And over the next seven days this is the first of three, and thankfully, (most likely), the biggest "event." (I could have said "THE BIGGEST" but I am trying not to jinx it.)
Saturday night another low will be off the coast and wintry weather is the forecast. The same scenario presents itself on Tuesday, too. Wintry weather.
“Winter weather” is what we have during this season. Winter conditions coming your way are wintry. So winter, with these storms, has become wintry. MAN, that is four wheeling through the English Class.
