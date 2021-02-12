BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were fatally shot in Baltimore overnight in three separate shootings.
Officers in the southern district responded to the 100 block of Baltic Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:01 a.m. Friday. There they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.
Then around 12:50 a.m., southern district officers were called to the 1400 block of Filbert Street for a report of an unresponsive man.
There, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics on the scene pronounced him dead.
Nine minutes later, officers in the western district responded to the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.
A 52-year-old man, later identified as Guy Thomas, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on any of these fatal shootings to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.MORE: Police Officers Involved In Shootout With Grocery Store Security Guard Dontae Green Identified; Body Cam Video Released
