ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis arrested two people — a man and a juvenile — and recovered four loaded handguns earlier this week, officials said.
Officers got a call around 9:36 p.m. Tuesday of an armed subject in the unit block of Marcs Court. When they got to the scene, they found a group of people near a vehicle.
As the officers approached, 26-year-old Devonte Simms of Annapolis hid a 9mm Taurus handgun in his waistband, police said. He was arrested and the gun was seized.
Officers also arrested a juvenile with a .22 caliber Ruger handgun and recovered the gun as well. The juvenile’s name was not released. They also found two more handguns in the vehicle.
Online court records show Simms faces four misdemeanor gun charges.
