By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md (WJZ) — Some Baltimore County police officers were on a special assignment Friday to spread some love ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The officers from the Dundalk precinct paid a visit to local nursing homes.

In a tweet, the department said its “Cupid Crew” stopped by the nursing homes with cards and treats for the residents.

Joy Lepola Stewart, the director of the department’s public affairs section, said the visits were designed to help lift residents’ spirits after an isolating year due to visitor restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the officers’ visits were well-received by the residents.

