DUNDALK, Md (WJZ) — Some Baltimore County police officers were on a special assignment Friday to spread some love ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The officers from the Dundalk precinct paid a visit to local nursing homes.

In a tweet, the department said its “Cupid Crew” stopped by the nursing homes with cards and treats for the residents.

The #BCoPD Dundalk Precinct Cupid Crew stopped by local nursing homes to drop off cards and treats for the residents! 💌 #ValentinesDay2021 ^NL pic.twitter.com/KJ3KMXuBrF — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 12, 2021

Joy Lepola Stewart, the director of the department’s public affairs section, said the visits were designed to help lift residents’ spirits after an isolating year due to visitor restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the officers’ visits were well-received by the residents.

Throughout the day, @BaltCoPolice visited several long term care facilities to drop off Valentine’s Day cards and treats to residents. They received a great welcome from the staff and residents as they waved from outside. pic.twitter.com/N2qg1ksDNB — Melissa Hyatt (@ChiefMHyatt) February 12, 2021

