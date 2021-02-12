GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A driver was arrested after an officer discovered numerous drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Ecliffe Marcellaus Henriques, 46 of Baltimore, who was the driving a silver Lexus sedan, was pulled over on Route 100 going eastbound at Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night.
The Eastern District officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana when approaching the car, resulting in searching the vehicle.
The officer found 6.68 grams of marijuana, 28.8 grams of heroin, a gram of crack cocaine, baggies and paraphernalia in the car.
Henriques was arrested and charged.