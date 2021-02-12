SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — A limited number of Orioles fans will be able to attend the team’s spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium, the team said Friday.
The stadium will host up to 1,833 fans — 25% of its capacity — in "pod" seating to make sure fans are properly following social distancing rules.
Fans will be required to wear masks at all times.
Five-game flex passes and Birdland memberships are on sale now, and single-game tickets will be available beginning February 20.
