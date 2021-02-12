COVID IN MD:1.1K New Cases, 36 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Since Mid-November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman last seen Thursday night at MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Paula Young was last seen at the hospital around 8 p.m. She was wearing a gray hat, black Columbia coat, gray sneakers and dark-colored pajama pants with roses, police said.

Paula Young. Credit: Baltimore Police

Young suffers from memory loss.

Anyone who sees her should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.

