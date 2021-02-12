BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman last seen Thursday night at MedStar Harbor Hospital.
Paula Young was last seen at the hospital around 8 p.m. She was wearing a gray hat, black Columbia coat, gray sneakers and dark-colored pajama pants with roses, police said.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Wind Chill In The 20s Friday, Wintry Mix In The Forecast For Saturday
Young suffers from memory loss.RELATED: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1.1K New Cases, 36 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Since Mid-November
Anyone who sees her should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.MORE: Baltimore Man Charged After Police Discover Drugs During Glen Burnie Traffic Stop
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.