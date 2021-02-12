MARYLAND WEATHERWintry Mix In The Forecast. Tracking The Latest
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Maryland native and Capitol Police officer who is being hailed as a hero for singlehandedly holding back rioters during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Officer Eugene Goodman lured a mob away from trying to enter the Senate chamber during the attack on the Capitol last month.

On Friday night, the Senate unanimously voted to award him one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

Goodman got a standing ovation for his actions as Senators extended their heartfelt gratitude.

MORE: CDC Releases New School Reopening Guidelines

 