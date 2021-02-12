MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Check your phone chargers!
The Montgomery County Fire Department said people should keep an eye on them because frayed cables could start a fire.RELATED: CDC Releases New School Reopening Guidelines
In a tweet, the department said if cables are frayed, they can overheat and lead to a fire. They also added that the frayed wire can overheat phones, also causing a fire.
Have you checked your chargers lately? A frayed cable can overheat and start a fire. It can also cook your battery by causing a short circuit which can cause…a fire. Be safe & replace any worn cords and steer clear of knock-off chargers. #fridaymorning #powertrip #lookfortheUL pic.twitter.com/Tte3CLE9wsRELATED: Maryland Weather: Wintry Mix In The Forecast For Saturday; Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of State
— MontgomeryCo(MD)Fire (@mcfrs) February 12, 2021
They suggest people replace any worn-out charger cables and avoid using knock-off chargers.MORE: Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, Family Robbed At Gunpoint In California
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.