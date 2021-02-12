COVID IN MD:1.1K New Cases, 36 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Since Mid-November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Check your phone chargers!

The Montgomery County Fire Department said people should keep an eye on them because frayed cables could start a fire.

In a tweet, the department said if cables are frayed, they can overheat and lead to a fire. They also added that the frayed wire can overheat phones, also causing a fire.

They suggest people replace any worn-out charger cables and avoid using knock-off chargers.

