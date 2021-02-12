COVID IN MD:1.1K New Cases, 36 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Since Mid-November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 1,112 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths Friday as the state’s positivity rate fell below five percent, Friday morning’s data from the state health department shows.

As of Friday, the state has seen 368,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,324 deaths. Hospitalizations fell by 47 to 1,225; of those, 899 are acute care cases and 326 are intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest point since mid-November.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 5.08% on Thursday to 4.87% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has had 7,388,614 tests conducted; of those, 2,913,743 people have tested negative.

Another 18,230 Marylanders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s total to 605,410. A total of 213,068 people have gotten their second dose, an increase of 15,078 from Thursday.

A total of 818,478 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the health department.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,348 (192) 1*
Anne Arundel 34,348 (488) 14*
Baltimore City 39,253 (831) 21*
Baltimore County 49,111 (1,181) 34*
Calvert 3,559 (62) 1*
Caroline 1,983 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,294 (201) 5*
Cecil 4,918 (112) 2*
Charles 8,496 (149) 2*
Dorchester 2,205 (39) 0*
Frederick 16,294 (251) 9*
Garrett 1,828 (57) 1*
Harford 11,962 (219) 4*
Howard 15,179 (209) 6*
Kent 1,083 (37) 2*
Montgomery 61,330 (1,324) 44*
Prince George’s 70,646 (1,255) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,478 (36) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,876 (109) 0*
Somerset 2,338 (29) 0*
Talbot 1,781 (29) 0*
Washington 11,891 (237) 3*
Wicomico 6,595 (136) 0*
Worcester 3,181 (86) 1*
Data not available 0 (37) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 18,183 (3) 0*
10-19 34,899 (6) 1*
20-29 66,979 (34) 1*
30-39 63,614 (73) 6*
40-49 56,151 (201) 5*
50-59 55,708 (555) 23*
60-69 37,659 (1,155) 18*
70-79 21,492 (1,863) 35*
80+ 14,292 (3,432) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 193,399 (3,531) 88*
Male 175,578 (3,793) 91*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 105,087 (2,538) 64*
Asian (NH) 8,219 (250) 7*
White (NH) 126,901 (3,737) 93*
Hispanic 59,920 (683) 15*
Other (NH) 17,281 (74) 0*
Data not available 51,569 (42) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

