BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are preparing for yet another round of winter weather expected to impact the region starting Saturday.
The Baltimore City Snow Team will work throughout the storm with a partial deployment beginning Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Crews will begin at 8:00 a.m. and work throughout the day and into the night to treat city streets and address icy conditions, officials said.
“Our snow team will work to efficiently treat city streets, but we urge all residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the hazardous weather conditions expected from this storm,” Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said.
According to the latest weather forecasts, snow and mixed precipitation are expected Saturday morning and throughout the day on Sunday.
Snow and ice are expected, which will create hazardous conditions during the storm, officials said.