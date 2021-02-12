ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — Child care providers in Maryland will soon be getting economic help in the form of $60 million in pandemic relief grants.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that licensed child care providers are able to apply for Child Care Pandemic Relief Fund grants to help make ends meet.

The state’s education department created the grant program to help child care providers with lost revenues brought on by the pandemic. It will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

“Maryland’s child care providers have made it possible for front line workers to continue their critical work throughout this public health emergency,” Hogan said in a statement.

The latest grant program is also on top of any past help.

Applications for the grants will be available from February 16 through March 3. Any operating child care provider that wants funding has to submit the application by then along with a plan for the money and any supporting data.

“These additional grant funds will help support child care providers manage increased costs, so they can continue to deliver safe, reliable and effective care to our children.” State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. said.

Licensed child care centers can learn more about the application and other resources here.

