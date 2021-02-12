NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Neighbors were stunned when police swarmed a quiet Baltimore County neighborhood just before daybreak Friday.

“It was frightening being awakened in the middle of the night with bullhorns shouting, ‘This is the FBI!’” said Connie Lashley who lives nearby.

An FBI spokeswoman said the agency arrested 42-year-old Elias Costianes in Nottingham on charges related to the January 6th riot at the United States’ Capitol.

Costianes was supposed to have an initial court appearance Friday in Washington, D.C.

Authorities have yet to release any detailed accusations against him and WJZ has not been able to reach Costianes or anyone who may represent him.

The glass back door of the townhome that was the target of the raid in Nottingham was shattered.

Neighbors shared video they recorded from their homes. You can see the police lights.

One neighbor who asked not to be identified told WJZ the raid happened around 5 a.m. Friday. He said he heard two booms. “They surrounded the house,” he said of police. “…Then, a while later, they brought him out in handcuffs and took him away.”

From the beginning, the FBI warned rioters would be held accountable, no matter how long it takes.

At least nine Marylanders are now facing federal charges. They include:

Emanuel Jackson, accused of beating officers with a baseball bat

John Andries accused of violent entry into the Capitol

Matthew Miller accused of scaling the Capitol walls and spraying a fire extinguisher at officers

Christopher Alberts accused of fleeing officers with a loaded weapon

Bryan Betancur on probation in Baltimore County and tracked to the Capitol using his GPS monitor

Andrew Ryan Bennett who faces five charges including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.