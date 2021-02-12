NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Another Maryland man was arrested Friday in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
According to the FBI, federal agents are on scene at a home along Open Court Gate in Nottingham, Maryland.
Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage
Elias Costianes was arrested in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That’s when a violent mob of pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building. Five people died as a result of the riots, including a Capitol Police officer. Two other Capitol Police officers took their own lives after the events of the day.
Costianes is expected to appear in federal court in DC later Friday.
