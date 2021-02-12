COVID IN MD:1.1K New Cases, 36 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Since Mid-November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Another Maryland man was arrested Friday in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

According to the FBI, federal agents are on scene at a home along Open Court Gate in Nottingham, Maryland.

Elias Costianes was arrested in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That’s when a violent mob of pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building. Five people died as a result of the riots, including a Capitol Police officer. Two other Capitol Police officers took their own lives after the events of the day.

Costianes is expected to appear in federal court in DC later Friday.

CBS Baltimore Staff