BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America and the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital remained operational Thursday despite the wintry weather. But if you missed your appointment, here’s what to do.
Patients who could not make their appointment at Six Flags America Thursday will be accommodated on Friday. Patients who could not make their appointment Thursday at the Baltimore Convention Center will be accommodated at the next available time and should call 410-649-6200 to reschedule.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Wind Chill In The 20s Friday, Wintry Mix In The Forecast For Saturday COVID-19 In Maryland: 1.1K New Cases, 36 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Since Mid-November
You must have an appointment to be accommodated.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!MORE: Baltimore Man Charged After Police Discover Drugs During Glen Burnie Traffic Stop