BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Famous Fund has donated $10,000 to Barracuda’s in Baltimore City, choosing them based on what the owner has done for the employees.
Samantha Stinchcomb, the general manager at Barracuda's located on 1230 E Fort Ave, nominated the bar after seeing what owner William "Billy" Hughes has done for his employees.
Hughes has paid employees out of pocket and even given them mental health days off when morale was low following shutdowns.
A local favorite, customers have been coming out during the pandemic to continue supporting the business. This is what has kept Williams and the team going for the last ten months.
Adjustments had to be made over the last ten months to comply with restrictions in the city. While he is grateful for the support from the community, he still found himself recovering from all the adjustments that had to be made.
Duff Goldman, who own’s Charm City Cakes and starred in “Cake Master Series” called Hughes to let him know about the donation from Famous Fund.