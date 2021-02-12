COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — With the promise of multiple COVID-19 vaccines and widespread inoculation against the virus, the University of Maryland College Park is planning to have students back on campus for the upcoming fall semester.
Classes designed for in-person teaching are expected to be held, officials said, though some may continue to be held virtually.RELATED: Maryland Man Elias Costianes Arrested In Connection To Capitol Riots
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:RELATED: New Program At Bowie State University Hopes To Bring Diversity To Stop Motion Animation Industry
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“Though we cannot forecast with certainty, we expect that the majority of our campus community will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the beginning of the fall semester,” UMD President Darryll Pines said in a statement Thursday.
Pines said the university has not yet gotten a supply of vaccines but will notify the campus community when it does and how they will be distributed.MORE: Consumers Expected To Spend Nearly $22B Valentine's Day Weekend, National Retail Federation Says
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.