By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The US Marshal shot last week while serving an arrest warrant in west Baltimore has been released from the hospital.

He was released from Shock Trauma to applause and cheers from his family, friends and fellow US Marshals.

He was critically injured and on life support after the shooting.

Now, he will finish his recovery at home alongside his family and friends.

