BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The US Marshal shot last week while serving an arrest warrant in west Baltimore has been released from the hospital.
He was released from Shock Trauma to applause and cheers from his family, friends and fellow US Marshals.
We are grateful for those who worked vigorously to save the deputy marshal’s life and for all the well wishes sent from both the public and our brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Due to privacy concerns, the USMS will not identify the officer involved in the shooting pic.twitter.com/PjtOOiZXLy
— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 12, 2021
He was critically injured and on life support after the shooting.
Now, he will finish his recovery at home alongside his family and friends.