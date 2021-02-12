BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Love is blooming as business is booming this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Both are intertwined in Charm City, as it’s the perfect opportunity for people to show their affection.

The best love stories we think of are the ones that blossom over time, but the roses at Raimondi’s Florist in Owings Mills are love at first sight.

Chocolates, the gift wrapping, it all ties into the start of Valentine’s Day weekend.

“From the time the order comes through, to the time it’s processed, to the time it gets back here and they design it, then it goes to the wrapping department,” Paul Raimondi, Owner of Raimondi’s Florist & Cafe, said. “From the wrapping department, it goes to the delivery area, then it goes on the trucks to get delivered to make the people happy.”

Blooming since the 1930s, Raimondi’s will churn out 2,600 orders in the next three days.

“People can’t go out anymore like they used to, so we’re bringing the joys to them with the flowers,” Raimondi said.

Charleston in Harbor East is booked all weekend.

“After having to close in March, April and May, I’m so excited to put food on plates,” Chef Cindy Wolf, Owner of Charleston, said.

Chef Wolf wants to send a reminder that Valentine’s Day isn’t just for Sunday.

“What we hope is that people will come in Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and continue to celebrate and we can flush out more seating so the business carries on,” she said.

Dollars will be flying around this year. The National Retail Federation said over half of adults plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend, spending almost $22 billion.