Hi Everyone!

TGIF! Ready for Valentines weekend? Weather will calm down today, then tomorrow late afternoon and into Sunday midday, another wintry mix will present itself.

You want cozy? Mom Nature is your girl and she has got that present for ya.

Another reason, another day this month, to hang out and veg. We are getting to be pros at that.

And then again Monday night into Tuesday we get to do it again. AND THEN again at the end of the week the possibility to do it again! Hey Mom nature, take off your Nikes and just stop doing it.

All of these “events” are going to be, as all have been all before during this month, low impact. (But keep your eye on the early part of the week.) Indications are if one is going to bite us that IS the one. We’ll see. But we are in a very active weather pattern.

However, where ever, or whatever, enjoy your Valentine’s Day weekend. And here is a Val’s gift for you from me. A reminder that at the end of this weekend we are a month away form the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, March 14th!! SWEET as that Valentines Day box of candy!

TGIF, ain’t it the truth!

MB!