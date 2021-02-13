ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A blood drive was held Saturday in honor of Wendi Winters, a journalist who lost her life in the Capital Gazette shooting.
It was the 5th annual Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive in Annapolis.RELATED: Montgomery County Police Searching For Missing 27-Year-Old Woman
Over 200 donors signed up for the event.RELATED: Chef José Andrés To Appear On Michelle Obama's Cooking Show 'Waffles + Mochi'
Tonya Peters with the American Red Cross said Winters would be happy to know people are honoring her by paying it forward.
“[Wendi] loved people and lived a life of service,” Peters said. “So for her family and her church members and the community to continue her legacy, she would be ecstatic.”MORE: Maryland Weather: Wintry Mix Moves Through, Icy Roads Become Next Concern
The goal is for the Red Cross to collect 250 pints of blood. Organizers said each unit can save up to three lives.