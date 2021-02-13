BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to more than 300 calls for service, including more than 50 crashes as winter weather moved through the state Saturday.
According to state police, 364 calls for service came in between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There were 57 crashes and 16 disabled/unattended vehicles during that time frame.
From 8 -4 pm today, @mdsp responded to 57 crashes & 16 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 364 calls for service. Snow emergency plans are in effect in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, & Worcester counties. https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for road conditions
— MD State Police (@MDSP) February 13, 2021
Another area of low pressure brought in a wintry mix, creating difficulties for travel and slick roads.
