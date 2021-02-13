MARYLAND WEATHERWintry Mix In The Forecast. Tracking The Latest
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to more than 300 calls for service, including more than 50 crashes as winter weather moved through the state Saturday.

According to state police, 364 calls for service came in between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There were 57 crashes and 16 disabled/unattended vehicles during that time frame.

 

Another area of low pressure brought in a wintry mix, creating difficulties for travel and slick roads.

