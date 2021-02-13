BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sick of the snow yet? Hopefully not, because there’s wintry weather in the seven-day forecast three more times starting Saturday.

Another area of low pressure will bring in a wintry mix, beginning as snow before quickly changing over to sleet and freezing rain. Most of the precipitation will turn over to a steady but light freezing rain through Saturday afternoon.

The ice may create difficulties for travel and slick roads.

The system prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for: Anne Arundel, southern Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Cecil, southern Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties beginning Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Baltimore City is also included in the advisory.

In addition, Charles and St. Mary’s counties are under an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. Sunday. Ice accumulations in those areas could exceed a quarter of an inch.

For the Baltimore area, icing will be an issue, but totals will likely be less due to a lack of available moisture as the low-pressure system slides to our southeast.

The majority of the freezing rain will be out of the area around 6 or 7 a.m. on Sunday, leaving us with a dry rest of our Valentine’s Day. A few glimpses of the sun might be possible, but the clouds won’t budge much.

There’s a slight winter storm threat Monday into Tuesday and then again on Thursday next week.

WJZ’s Weather Team will continue to track each system.

