DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman from Damascus.
Briana Marie Jackson, 27, was last seen by her family on Friday, February 12, at around 6 p.m. when she left her home on Angela Court.
She was seen driving her 2007 black BMW 328is with Maryland tags: 4ED7177, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Briana Jackson’s whereabouts or anyone who sees her vehicle is asked to call the Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 phone line).