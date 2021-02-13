BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After receiving money from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s “Famous Fund”, a local restaurant decided to pay it forward.

Rob Frisch received the call two weeks ago. He was told the Mt. Washington Tavern would receive a $15,000 grant to help with operating expenses.

“It was really nice for them to do,” Frisch said.

The money will be put to good use as they prepare to reopen, but not before doing something for their own.

“The first thing we wanted to do was pay it back, and pay it forward rather, to our employees,” Frisch said.

So, they decided to buy all of their employees a $50 gift card to any of four nearby restaurants.

“It’s nice to know that they’re still thinking of us and we can’t wait to get back,” Shannon Maddox, an employee at Mt. Washington Tavern, said.

“They’re like family to us and the employees are what make the business, not us,” Frisch said.

In doing so, they’re not just saying thank you to their employees, but also supporting their industry.

“It’s our way of helping those restaurants, as well as our employees,” Frisch said.

Mt. Washington Tavern is currently closed. They will reopen when the restrictions are raised to 50%, which they hope happens soon.

