UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Six Flags mass vaccination site closed early Saturday due to inclement weather, officials announced.
Officials said patients whose appointments were affected will be automatically rescheduled for March 2 at the same time of day.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Wintry Mix In The Forecast For Saturday; Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of State
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Due to inclement weather, the Six Flags mass vaccination site is no longer accepting patients for the day. Patients whose appointments have been affected will be automatically rescheduled for March 2 at the same time of day. A confirmation message will be sent within 48 hours.RELATED: Officials Urge Marylanders To Stay Off The Roads As Wintry Weather Moves Through Region
— GoVAX Maryland (@GoVaxMD) February 13, 2021
A confirmation message will be sent to patients within 48 hours in regard to their appointments.MORE: Maryland State Police Respond To More Than 300 Calls For Service, 57 Crashes As Region Sees Wintry Weather
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.