By CBS Baltimore Staff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Six Flags mass vaccination site closed early Saturday due to inclement weather, officials announced.

Officials said patients whose appointments were affected will be automatically rescheduled for March 2 at the same time of day.

A confirmation message will be sent to patients within 48 hours in regard to their appointments.

