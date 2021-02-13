BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Highway Administration is working to keep the roads safe during this latest round of winter weather.
Because the storms are happening so close together this year, there is residual treatment on the roads already.
Officials say they’re monitoring for accumulation, and crews are on standby.
Sleet and freezing rain expected through tonight. Stay off the roads. Tree damage and power outages are possible. #mdotsafety #mdotcares #mdWx tr pic.twitter.com/gsldr26fEB
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 13, 2021
It’s recommended you stay off the roads if you don’t need to be out, but if you do need to go out, there are a few things you can do to help crews.
“We just ask that drivers that do have to get on the road, to give our crews the distance and the time that they need. Try to stay behind them, because they’re clearing the road, and that’s going to be the best place for you. We like to give it three to five car lengths if possible to give them the space that they need to treat those roads and get them safe for everybody,” Sherry Christian, of the Maryland State Highway Administration, said.
The Maryland Department of Transportation has a S.T.O.R.M. website, which stands for statewide transportation operations response map.
You can go online and track what roads have been cleared and where trucks are in real-time.