BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a difficult year for businesses- but many owners have been excited for Valentine’s Day.
People can’t visit family or give the usual hug this year, but they can send flowers.RELATED: Police Offering Reward For Arrest In Deadly Edmondson Ave Shooting
“I’ve seen a trend for more flower and gift sending, maybe more, there’s peaks where it peaks out, there’s a lot more, you can’t see your loved one, so send them flowers, send them a box of chocolates, send them some balloons!” said Duke PsorasRELATED: Maryland Weather: Icy Roads, Frigid Temps A Concern Going Into Monday
Psoras, the owner of Flowers By Chris in Baltimore, said his suppliers have been affected by the pandemic after they had to throw out a lot of flowers.MORE: Gerrod Maddox Charged With NW Baltimore Attempted Murder
Now, they’re starting to catch up from the loss, even though production is still down about 30%. And it’s not just flowers they offer.