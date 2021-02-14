MARYLAND WEATHERIcy Roads A Concern As Winter Weather Moves Through
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a difficult year for businesses- but many owners have been excited for Valentine’s Day.

People can’t visit family or give the usual hug this year, but they can send flowers.

RELATED: Police Offering Reward For Arrest In Deadly Edmondson Ave Shooting

“I’ve seen a trend for more flower and gift sending, maybe more, there’s peaks where it peaks out, there’s a lot more, you can’t see your loved one, so send them flowers, send them a box of chocolates, send them some balloons!” said Duke Psoras

RELATED: Maryland Weather: Icy Roads, Frigid Temps A Concern Going Into Monday

Psoras, the owner of Flowers By Chris in Baltimore, said his suppliers have been affected by the pandemic after they had to throw out a lot of flowers.

MORE: Gerrod Maddox Charged With NW Baltimore Attempted Murder

Now, they’re starting to catch up from the loss, even though production is still down about 30%. And it’s not just flowers they offer.

CBS Baltimore Staff