ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 847 new cases on Sunday, which is the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since November 3rd, according to data from the State Department of Health.
As of Sunday, the state has seen 370,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,374 deaths, an increase of 18.
Hospitalizations fell by 26 to 1,166. Of those hospitalized, 873 are in acute care, while 293 are in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations is also at its lowest point since mid-November.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 4.76% on Thursday to 4.63% on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has had 7,466,180 tests conducted. Of those, 2,926,402 people have tested negative.
Another 13,720 Marylanders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s total to 639,502. A total of 237,830 people have gotten their second dose.
A total of 877,332 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the State Department of Health.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,363
|(193)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,526
|(489)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,424
|(834)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|49,353
|(1,188)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,572
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,991
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,331
|(201)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,940
|(112)
|2*
|Charles
|8,553
|(149)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,243
|(39)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,409
|(252)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,829
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|12,040
|(222)
|4*
|Howard
|15,284
|(211)
|6*
|Kent
|1,088
|(37)
|2*
|Montgomery
|61,643
|(1,328)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|70,980
|(1,257)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,492
|(36)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,900
|(110)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,347
|(29)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,796
|(30)
|0*
|Washington
|12,065
|(237)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,621
|(137)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,193
|(86)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(60)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,317
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,174
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|67,281
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|63,944
|(74)
|6*
|40-49
|56,440
|(201)
|5*
|50-59
|56,013
|(557)
|23*
|60-69
|37,870
|(1,163)
|18*
|70-79
|21,583
|(1,880)
|35*
|80+
|14,361
|(3,454)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|194,382
|(3,555)
|89*
|Male
|176,601
|(3,819)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here's a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|105,686
|(2,547)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,269
|(253)
|7*
|White (NH)
|127,674
|(3,754)
|94*
|Hispanic
|60,190
|(682)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,372
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,792
|(64)
|0*
