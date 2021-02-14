ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 847 new cases on Sunday, which is the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since November 3rd, according to data from the State Department of Health.

As of Sunday, the state has seen 370,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,374 deaths, an increase of 18.

Hospitalizations fell by 26 to 1,166. Of those hospitalized, 873 are in acute care, while 293 are in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations is also at its lowest point since mid-November.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 4.76% on Thursday to 4.63% on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has had 7,466,180 tests conducted. Of those, 2,926,402 people have tested negative.

Another 13,720 Marylanders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s total to 639,502. A total of 237,830 people have gotten their second dose.

A total of 877,332 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the State Department of Health.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,363 (193) 1* Anne Arundel 34,526 (489) 14* Baltimore City 39,424 (834) 21* Baltimore County 49,353 (1,188) 34* Calvert 3,572 (62) 1* Caroline 1,991 (18) 0* Carroll 7,331 (201) 5* Cecil 4,940 (112) 2* Charles 8,553 (149) 2* Dorchester 2,243 (39) 1* Frederick 16,409 (252) 9* Garrett 1,829 (57) 1* Harford 12,040 (222) 4* Howard 15,284 (211) 6* Kent 1,088 (37) 2* Montgomery 61,643 (1,328) 44* Prince George’s 70,980 (1,257) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,492 (36) 1* St. Mary’s 4,900 (110) 0* Somerset 2,347 (29) 0* Talbot 1,796 (30) 0* Washington 12,065 (237) 3* Wicomico 6,621 (137) 0* Worcester 3,193 (86) 1* Data not available 0 (60) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,317 (3) 0* 10-19 35,174 (6) 1* 20-29 67,281 (34) 1* 30-39 63,944 (74) 6* 40-49 56,440 (201) 5* 50-59 56,013 (557) 23* 60-69 37,870 (1,163) 18* 70-79 21,583 (1,880) 35* 80+ 14,361 (3,454) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 194,382 (3,555) 89* Male 176,601 (3,819) 91* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 105,686 (2,547) 64* Asian (NH) 8,269 (253) 7* White (NH) 127,674 (3,754) 94* Hispanic 60,190 (682) 15* Other (NH) 17,372 (74) 0* Data not available 51,792 (64) 0*

