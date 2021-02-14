ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke about the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.
The Senate acquitted Trump, though seven Republicans voted against him.RELATED: Police Offering Reward For Arrest In Deadly Edmondson Ave Shooting
Gov. Hogan said had he been a senator, he would have voted to convict the former president.RELATED: Baltimore Area Florists Work To Deliver Flowers, Gifts For Valentine's Day
The governor said there weren’t enough people willing to stand up, but he is proud of those who did.MORE: Maryland Weather: Icy Roads, Frigid Temps A Concern Going Into Monday
Hogan went on to say the final chapter of Donald Trump hasn’t been written yet, and he thinks it will be a real battle for the soul of the Republican Party over the next couple of years.