BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Icy roads and sidewalks remain a problem Sunday morning after freezing rain and sleet fell Saturday and into the overnight hours.
After a frigid and icy start, temperatures are expected to get above freezing in the next couple of hours. By the early afternoon, the overnight ice start to see melting! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Significant icing was reported in areas south of Baltimore. For example, in a report for Crofton, Maryland, 0.25″ of ice accretion. Elkridge saw 0.20″ of ice accretion, while Edgemere recorded 0.15.”
Columbia reported 0.13″, while Forest Hill had 0.05."
Drier conditions will prevail for Valentine’s Day, however, the skies will remain mostly cloudy.
I wish I had a lovelier forecast for this day of love! Warm hearts and warming temperatures mean we will see some of the ice melting as our day goes on! With highs only in the upper 30s though, how hot your date is all depends on you. #WJZ #MDWX #ValentinesDay
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.