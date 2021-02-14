MARYLAND WEATHERIcy Roads A Concern As Winter Weather Moves Through
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Icy roads and sidewalks remain a problem Sunday morning after freezing rain and sleet fell Saturday and into the overnight hours.

After a frigid and icy start, temperatures are expected to get above freezing in the next couple of hours. By the early afternoon, the overnight ice start to see melting! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Significant icing was reported in areas south of Baltimore. For example, in a report for Crofton, Maryland, 0.25″ of ice accretion. Elkridge saw 0.20″ of ice accretion, while Edgemere recorded 0.15.”

Columbia reported 0.13″, while Forest Hill had 0.05.”

Drier conditions will prevail for Valentine’s Day, however, the skies will remain mostly cloudy.

