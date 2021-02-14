ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene investigating for a call of a pedestrian struck by a car in Essex on Sunday.
Police said they learned a verbal dispute happened after the possible crash, with one person saying a weapon was involved.
#BCoPD remains on scene on Welbrook Rd in #EssexPrecinct for a call of a ped struck. Verbal dispute followed poss crash, vic asserts weapon was involved, no apparent injuries, all parties accounted for. Detectives remain on scene attempting to confirm info. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 14, 2021
There are now injuries as of now, police said, and all people involved are accounted for.
Detectives are on the scene to confirm any more information.
This story is developing.