MARYLAND WEATHERIcy Roads A Concern As Winter Weather Moves Through
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Essex, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene investigating for a call of a pedestrian struck by a car in Essex on Sunday.

Police said they learned a verbal dispute happened after the possible crash, with one person saying a weapon was involved.

RELATED: Maryland Weather: Icy Roads, Frigid Temps A Concern For Sunday

There are now injuries as of now, police said, and all people involved are accounted for.

Detectives are on the scene to confirm any more information.

MORE: Officials Urge Marylanders To Stay Off The Roads When Winter Weather Moves Through Region

This story is developing. 

