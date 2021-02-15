BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight in Baltimore Monday.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of Moravia Road for a shooting around 9:24 a.m.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Rain May Freeze Overnight As First Of Two Winter Storms This Week Arrives Monday
There, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.RELATED: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says Independent Commission Will Examine US Capitol Riot
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently questioning a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.MORE: Maryland's Falling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Residents Heeding Warnings, Expert Says, But People Shouldn't Get Overconfident
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!