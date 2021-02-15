MARYLAND WEATHERTwo More Rounds Of Wintry Weather In The Forecast This Week
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, teen killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight in Baltimore Monday.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Moravia Road for a shooting around 9:24 a.m.

RELATED: Maryland Weather: Rain May Freeze Overnight As First Of Two Winter Storms This Week Arrives Monday

There, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

RELATED: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says Independent Commission Will Examine US Capitol Riot

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently questioning a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

MORE: Maryland's Falling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Residents Heeding Warnings, Expert Says, But People Shouldn't Get Overconfident

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff