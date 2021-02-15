BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight in Baltimore Monday.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of Moravia Road for a shooting around 9:24 a.m.
There, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently questioning a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
