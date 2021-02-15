PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — A three-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Somerset County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 30000 block of Bardwell Drive in Princess Anne. Police said the boy was hit by a gunshot that entered his bedroom from outside the home.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Three adults inside the home at the time were not hurt.
Police said it’s unclear if the bullet came from a passing vehicle.
Anyone with information should call police at 443-260-3700.
