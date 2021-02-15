ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two Maryland state senators have introduced legislation to rename Maryland Route 210, currently Indian Head Highway, after former President Barack Obama.
Sens. Arthur Ellis (Prince George's County) and Obie Patterson (Prince George's County) — both Democrats — introduced Senate Bill 213 to rename the highway which runs through parts of both Prince George's and Charles counties. However, not everyone is on board.

The infamous stretch of road has a long reputation of being dangerous to people and drivers, but most people said improvements to the road are helping.
There’s also an online petition to change the road’s name due to its discriminatory nature toward Native Americans. As of Monday evening, the petition had more than 850 signatures.
The Piscataway Conoy tribe wants to rename the highway after themselves since the road falls on ancestral land.
If approved, the bill would take effect October 1.