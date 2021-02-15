ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time since November, Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate went below 5% Sunday. That trend continued Monday, when the statewide positivity declined again slightly to 4.53%.

Hospitalizations also went down by 53 patients to 1,113, with 285 patients in the ICU — continuing the state’s downward trend with those numbers as well.

But, 26 more Marylanders also died from the deadly virus in the last day. The death toll is now at 7,400.

The state’s Department of Health reported 722 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total over the span of the pandemic to 371,705.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,761 people were tested for COVID, mean more than 7.48 million tests have been administered since the pandemic started.

As for vaccinations, Maryland remains in phase 1C. Local and state leaders are concerned about the lack of supply when it comes to doses, although just last week President Joe Biden announced there would be 300 million doses available by July.

A total of 877,332 covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, of which 639,502 are first doses.

The state reports 753,175 first doses were distributed and 499,025 second doses were distributed.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest COVID numbers in the state:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,366 (194) 1* Anne Arundel 34,602 (494) 14* Baltimore City 39,497 (837) 21* Baltimore County 49,444 (1,195) 34* Calvert 3,581 (62) 1* Caroline 1,995 (18) 0* Carroll 7,349 (202) 5* Cecil 4,949 (113) 2* Charles 8,578 (150) 2* Dorchester 2,250 (39) 1* Frederick 16,448 (254) 9* Garrett 1,829 (57) 1* Harford 12,080 (222) 4* Howard 15,316 (211) 6* Kent 1,090 (37) 2* Montgomery 61,744 (1,337) 44* Prince George's 71,118 (1,262) 28* Queen Anne's 2,493 (36) 1* St. Mary's 4,917 (111) 0* Somerset 2,348 (30) 0* Talbot 1,801 (30) 0* Washington 12,086 (240) 3* Wicomico 6,628 (139) 0* Worcester 3,196 (87) 1* Data not available 0 (43) 0* By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,352 (3) 0* 10-19 35,274 (6) 1* 20-29 67,395 (34) 1* 30-39 64,049 (74) 6* 40-49 56,550 (201) 5* 50-59 56,128 (559) 23* 60-69 37,952 (1,170) 18* 70-79 21,623 (1,884) 35* 80+ 14,382 (3,467) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 194,751 (3,567) 89* Male 176,954 (3,833) 91* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 105,906 (2,563) 64* Asian (NH) 8,298 (257) 7* White (NH) 127,950 (3,776) 94* Hispanic 60,275 (684) 15* Other (NH) 17,415 (74) 0* Data not available 51,861 (46) 0*

