ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time since November, Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate went below 5% Sunday. That trend continued Monday, when the statewide positivity declined again slightly to 4.53%.
Hospitalizations also went down by 53 patients to 1,113, with 285 patients in the ICU — continuing the state’s downward trend with those numbers as well.RELATED: 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head, Killed In Broad Daylight In Baltimore
But, 26 more Marylanders also died from the deadly virus in the last day. The death toll is now at 7,400.
The state’s Department of Health reported 722 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total over the span of the pandemic to 371,705.
Over the last 24 hours, 19,761 people were tested for COVID, mean more than 7.48 million tests have been administered since the pandemic started.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
As for vaccinations, Maryland remains in phase 1C. Local and state leaders are concerned about the lack of supply when it comes to doses, although just last week President Joe Biden announced there would be 300 million doses available by July.RELATED: Towson University Will Reopen For Full In-Person Learning, Residential Living In Fall 2021
A total of 877,332 covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, of which 639,502 are first doses.
The state reports 753,175 first doses were distributed and 499,025 second doses were distributed.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest COVID numbers in the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,366
|(194)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,602
|(494)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,497
|(837)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|49,444
|(1,195)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,581
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,995
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,349
|(202)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,949
|(113)
|2*
|Charles
|8,578
|(150)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,250
|(39)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,448
|(254)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,829
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|12,080
|(222)
|4*
|Howard
|15,316
|(211)
|6*
|Kent
|1,090
|(37)
|2*
|Montgomery
|61,744
|(1,337)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|71,118
|(1,262)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,493
|(36)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,917
|(111)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,348
|(30)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,801
|(30)
|0*
|Washington
|12,086
|(240)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,628
|(139)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,196
|(87)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(43)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,352
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,274
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|67,395
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|64,049
|(74)
|6*
|40-49
|56,550
|(201)
|5*
|50-59
|56,128
|(559)
|23*
|60-69
|37,952
|(1,170)
|18*
|70-79
|21,623
|(1,884)
|35*
|80+
|14,382
|(3,467)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|194,751
|(3,567)
|89*
|Male
|176,954
|(3,833)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE: Missing Howard County Man Paul Mfodwo Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|105,906
|(2,563)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,298
|(257)
|7*
|White (NH)
|127,950
|(3,776)
|94*
|Hispanic
|60,275
|(684)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,415
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,861
|(46)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.