BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Top city officials in Baltimore will soon get training to help people who have experienced trauma.
Mayor Brandon Scott swore in the first members of the Trauma-Informed Care Task Force Monday afternoon. The 29-member is charged with developing a citywide strategy for addressing and reducing trauma for people living in the city.
Scott said identifying trauma is the first step to reducing violence.
Scott said identifying trauma is the first step to reducing violence.

Baltimore is the first major city to have this type of program.
